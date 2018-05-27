Sonam's first cover post marriage is too cute to ignore!

May 27, 2018 09:48 IST

Mag cover of Femina, June 2018

Bollywood's official clothes horse Sonam Kapoor has a new lesson to share with fans and followers about sustainable fashion.

On the cover of Femina's latest edition, the actor is dressed in a stunning black 'sustainable couture' dress by Dutch designer Ronald Van Der Kemp, who is pushing the boundaries of fashion by incorporating new ethics in luxury fashion.

Sonam, who has successfully managed to toe the line between being fashion forward and looking effortlessly cool, has been styled by Chandini Whabi for the cover.

The actor completed the look with Gianvito Rossi heels and nude lips.

Sonam, who uploaded the pics on her Instagram profile, had some words of wisdom for her fans too.

'The only real elegance is in the mind; if you've got that, the rest really comes from it,' she wrote quoting noted columnist and editor Diana Vreeland.

'No matter what avatar you take, whether it be of a friend, professional, partner or family, always stay true to who you are! That's the best gift you can give someone,' Sonam captioned this pic on Instagram.

For her second look, the actor chose a dress by fashion label Ruban and completed the look with an Alexander McQueen denim jacket.