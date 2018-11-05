rediff.com

Swara, do we hear wedding bells?

November 05, 2018 13:43 IST

Your search for the ultimate wedding style ends here.

The three-day Mysore Fashion Week saw some stunning showstoppers.

Take a look.

Mysore fashion week

Swara Bhaskar walked for designer Arpitha Randeep. Photographs: Kind courtesy Glad U Came

Mysore fashion week

Kriti's collection was inspired by the royal art and culture of Jaipur.

Mysore fashion week

Choreographer and winner of Dance Deewane, Kishen Bilagali was excited to make his debut on the ramp for Ken Ferns.

Mysore fashion week

Mr India Prathamesh Maulingkar and Miss Supranational India Aditi Hundria looked fabulous in their showstopping designs put together by Maini Jayesh.

Mysore fashion week

There was plenty inspiration for men on how to dress up for the next big wedding.

Mysore fashion week

Bright red lehengas were paired with sheer and embroidered tops.

 

Mysore fashion week

The designers played with silk and hanwoven embroidery to create modern silhouttes.

Mysore fashion week

There were casual creations as well.

Mysore fashion week

See how monochrome worked its magic on the ramp.

