Too good to be true! Sonakshi and Vicky's adorable chemistry

November 03, 2018 08:00 IST

Sonakshi Sinha and Vicky Kaushal amped up the style quotient on the cover of Brides Today.

Photographs: Courtesy Brides Today/Instagram

Brides Today got Sonakshi Sinha and Vicky Kaushal together for their latest cover.

Their chemistry on the cover is undeniably sexy, and the duo slayed it in style.

Looking radiant in red, Sona dazzled in Arpita Mehta shirt, paired with a matching bodice and a black Anamika Khanna jacket.

Dressed like a royal bride, the actress completed her look with a traditional mathapati.

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a Rajesh Pratap Singh printed jacket and trousers.

The cover has been shot by Signe Vilstrup.