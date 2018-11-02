Disha Patani flaunts slender pins as she works up a sweat

Last updated on: November 05, 2018 09:35 IST

A fitness enthusiast, the actor gets sweaty and sexy on the cover of Grazia.

Photographs: Courtesy Grazia/Instagram

Disha Patani is almost unrecognizable in her latest cover.

Ditching her glamorous avatar, the actor slipped into her gym attire for the cover of Grazia's November edition.

'Say hello to our November cover star,' wrote the mag as they unveiled the cover.

Dressed in a Calvin Klein sports bra and jeans, Disha added an edgy twist to her look with chain link necklaces, loops on her ears and gold rings.

Quite unlike the looks she sports on the red carpet, the actor's workout pics have been really loved by her fans.