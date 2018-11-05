rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pics: Celeb-inspired ways to style your Diwali look

Pics: Celeb-inspired ways to style your Diwali look

Last updated on: November 05, 2018 15:08 IST

These celebrities will help you pull off the perfect Diwali look. It's all the festive inspiration you need!

No Diwali celebration is complete without a splash of colour. Ananya Panday's vibrant multi-colour lehenga is just perfect for the festive season. She completed the look with a gold choli and won fashion. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Gone are the days when people considered black to be an inauspicious colour for the festive season. You can always take a cue from Alia Bhatt on how to rock the colour with elan.Photograph: Courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

The perfect look for someone who loves pastels. Jacqueline Fernandez looks gorgeous in a lovely lavender sari with a matching choli. She rounded off the look with stunning jewellery.Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

 

Can you get more festive? Deepika Padukone at her festive best in saffron-colour separates. She paired the look with statement earrings and a bindi. Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

Want to keep your festive look young and flirty? Rhea Chakraborty has the inspiration for you.Photograph: Courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

Parineeti Chopra shows us another way of wearing blue. Photograph: Courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

Diwali is the perfect occasion to wear your shimmering outfits. Dia Mirza has some inspiration for you. Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

 

Black beauty! Shraddha Kapoor cuts a sexy figure in black separates.Photograph: Courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Instagram, Courtesy Tanya, Diwali, Rhea Chakraborty, Deepika Padukone
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use