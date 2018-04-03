Sister act: Katrina and Isabelle Kaif turn into retro brides

Last updated on: April 03, 2018 10:40 IST

This is the first time the sisters are gracing a mag cover together.

Photograph: Mag cover of Brides Today, April 2018

Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle, who is the face of Lakme, pack a punch on the cover of Brides Today.

Dressed as retro brides, the sisters look gorgeous in designer Tarun Tahiliani's floral constellation collection on the cover of the magazine's April issue.

Katrina looked ravishing in a ivory lehenga-choli, while Isabelle sizzled on the cover in a nude gown with sheer sleeves.

The mag uploaded the cover on their Instagram page and captioned it: 'There is no bond stronger than that of two sisters!

'@katrinakaif & @isakaif for the first time together for #BridesTodayIn April issue.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

In an interview with the mag, the sisters have revealed their Bollywood plans.

Talking about the shoot, Katrina said in a video uploaded on Tarun's Instagram post, 'I think Tarun's clothes are magical.

'They have a finesse to it and I love the delicacy and quality of his work.

She added, 'Tarun was one of the first people I worked with when I came to the industry, so I am really happy that he has done Isabelle and my first shoot together.'