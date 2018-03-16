Why is everyone gushing over Aishwarya's new curls

Last updated on: March 16, 2018 11:08 IST

Wonder if she was inspired by Kangana Ranaut?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched her signature hair style for curls on the cover of Femina's March 2018 edition, and her fans just can't get over her new look.

The actor sported head-turning curls in a gorgeous shade of red.

Styled by Tanya Gharvi, Aishwarya was dressed in a dull gold kimono-styled shirt by Dior and black trousers from Ashish N Soni's collection for the cover.

The credit for those lovely curls goes to international hair stylist Franco Vallelonga, and the actor's make up on the cover was done by old friend Mickey Contractor.

We aren't sure if this is the first time that she has worn her hair in curls, but we definitely wish she styles her hair like this more often.

The latest Femina issue features India's Most Beautiful Women 2018.

We must say that the mag couldn't have settled for a better actor to grace the cover.