Pix: Sonakshi, Yami, Karishma get flirty on the ramp

April 02, 2018 16:40 IST

Actors and models turned showstoppers at the Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai.

The second edition of the Bombay Times Fashion week was a fun-filled affair.

From glitzy outfits to spunky showstoppers, the event held at St Regis in Mumbai covered it all.

Check out the gorgeous showstoppers.

Sonakshi Sinha sizzled in a strappy blingy dress walking for Nandita Mahtani.



All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

While presenting the new line inspired by retro fashion for Nandita Mahtani, Sona flirted with the cameras too.

Yami Gautam looked like a princess out of fairytale in a ballroom gown walking for Kalki Fashion.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Glad U Came

Neetu Chandra was all frills and florals for Tasneem Merchant's show.

Nushrat Bharucha of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame modelled a ruffled slit skirt with a backless embellished corset designed by Shivani Jain.

Shibani Dandekar mastered the art of yellow in this wrap dress.

The actor-model slayed in the showstopping dress with dragon-fly motifs created by Shahin Manan.

Karishma Tanna closed the show for Jinita Sheth.



Photograph: Kind courtesy DI Public Relations

The flirty printed number looked perfect for the spring-summer season.



Photograph: Kind courtesy DI Public Relations



Kriti Kharbanda worked her charm around athleisure in this colour blocking outfit.

Surveen Chawla presented the 'Dream Girl' collection for Karleo Fashion.

"Their passion,their drive,their creativity,their uniqueness; is one to reckon with...And the people these two are...They are just so special," Chawla wrote about the designers on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela featured a glam bag by Ceriz Fashion.

Manjari Fadnnis was a vision in white showstopping for Rina Dhaka and Poonam Soni.

The actor's tasselled outfit had pearl detailing. The statement neckpiece was a winner too.

And of course, there was Narendra Kumar who had Angad Bedi as his showstopper.

Pooja Choudhary portrayed a pretty bride-to-be walking for Shaina NC in a black lehenga.

