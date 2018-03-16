PIX: Bipasha turns bride again

Last updated on: March 16, 2018 15:03 IST

Bipasha Basu was the showstopper for Karishma-Deepa Sondhi's collection.

Karishma-Deepa Sondhi's collection at Amazon India Fashion Week 2018 was one that screams summer and it was downright playful and flirty.

Dressed in season's hottest colour, showstopper Bipasha Basu strode the ramp looking absolutely breathtaking.

Joining her on the ramp were models dressed in various shades of orange and blue.

This collection had all the perfect ingredients for a beach wedding.

Take a look!

Doesn't Bipasha Basu look pretty in this coral silhouette? Who wouldn't want to recreate this look?

Photographs: Courtesy FDCI/Facebook

With blue and coral stripes on the hemline, Bipasha's embroidered lehenga had lovely floral motifs running through it. The actor completed the look with traditional jewellery.

The designer chose to give this coral lehenga a flirty spin with the wide neck.

These flattering dresses would look good on any body type. The collection had so many cute coral outfits that you'd want all of them.

Apart from coral, the collection also had silhouettes in blue.

This model matched her embroidered skirt to her clutch and we simply love that idea.

Another dreamy silhouette from the collection. The one-shoulder cropped top and lilac skirt is perfect for a pre-wedding function.





Planning what you'll wear for a friend's wedding comes with a lot of speculation, but this outfit looks like the perfect dress for a beach wedding. Throw in a bandana or head-scarf and you are all set to shield yourself from the harsh sun.

Hats off to the designers for their lovely collection.