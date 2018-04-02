PIX: Alia takes the plunge in a daring cleavage-baring gown

Last updated on: April 02, 2018 12:35 IST

Must-see fashion moments from the GQ Style Awards.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Alia Bhatt put on an incredibly glamorous and leggy display on the red carpet. She was dressed in an asymmetrical gown, which was split to the thigh and had ample cleavage on show.

Surveen Chawla turned up the temperature in a shimmering black off-shoulder which flashed her toned legs.

Nora Fatehi looked smokin' hot in a white figure-hugging dress, sleek wet look hairstyle and pink lips.

Nidhi Agerwal couldn't stop twirling her ruffled lehenga.

Isha Talwar commanded attention on the red carpet with her mustard pantsuit and quirky hairdo. 'I made it to the event with a tunnel on my head,' the actress joked on Instagram.

Huma Qureshi opted for a Gaurav Gupta black gown with huge floral work and won fashion over instantly.

Anjali Lama made our hearts flutter in a semi-sheer green dress.

Waluscha De Sousa's shimmering outfit was nothing short of spectacular.

Isabella Kaif dazzled on the red carpet in a midnight blue off-shoulder gown.

Carla Dennis showed off her assets in a deep V-neck dress.

Candice Pinto, who walked in with hubby Drew Neal, kept it short and sexy in a sheer dress.

Sheetal Malhar was all smiles as she walked the red carpet in a white and black gown with geometrical prints.

Sapna Pabbi sparkled on the red carpet in a blue sequinned dress paired with a matching belt and silver heels.