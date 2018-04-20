Photos! How to make a statement in white on the red carpet

Last updated on: April 20, 2018 10:59 IST

Meet the celebs who stole the show at The Walk of Mizwan in hues of white.

The show marked the ninth edition of Mijwan Welfare Society's annual fashion show, which hopes to raise funds to empower and educate the girl child.

From the gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha who cut a pretty figure in a white see-through sari, to Rahul Bose who wowed in a pair of white, well-fitted Jodhpurs, presenting some of the best dressed celebs in white.

Take a look! Be prepared to be floored.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

ALSO SEE: Grand debut! Ranbir, Deepika come together for Manish Malhotra

Looking graceful and elegant in white, Sonakshi Sinha walked the red carpet in a see-through sari with dainty pearls on organza. She paired it beautifully with a halter neck and statement jewellery.

Brownie points to Rahul Bose for looking dapper in white Jodhpurs paired with a black vest and the shiniest shoes we have seen in a while.

Who needs a floor-sweeping gown to make a glamorous entry when you can grab eyeballs with a lovely silk sari and flowers adorning your neck?

Trust Sonali Bendre Behl to look effortlessly stylist in a chikankari anarkali in white.

Pulkit Samrat walked the red carpet in monochrome separates .

Tanishaa Mukerji made sure she commanded attention on the red carpet with a floral cropped top and a white embroidered lehenga.