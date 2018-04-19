Photos! Tabu's tribute to Rajasthan

Last updated on: April 19, 2018 12:27 IST

She looked resplendent as a Rajasthani royal bride.

Tabu graced the ramp for designers's collection at the Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) in Kolkata.

Inspired by Rajasthan, the designers showcased its rich cultural heritage through their royal silhouettes with gota patti work and other eclectic designs found in old art textiles.

Showstopper Tabu was dressed in a lehenga with hand-embroidered fountains, peacocks and sailing ships.

'We are very excited to showcase our new collection,' said the designers.

'Tabu wearing our garments added a lot of character to the feel of the show. She is an eternal beauty and makes everything look absolutely fabulous,' they added.

Take a look at some of Tabu's stunning pics from the show.

According to the designers' Instagram profile the leheriya on Tabu's lehenga was derived from an old textile archived at the Jaipur Palace Museum.

'The tie-dye effect called Panchranga, which was traditionally worn in Rajasthan during the spring Teej festival was recreated by specialist dyers in Jaipur.

'The lehenga is adorned with a melange of motifs- delicate floral sprays found in Pichwai paintings, baroque chandeliers and fantastical birds of paradise; all rendered in fine zardozi using kasab, gotta and textured sequins.

'The kanchli is made using copper wire gotta and kiran specially made by artisans in Nyla, near Jaipur while the cinnamon hued odhna is features motifs derived from Mughal inlay work.'

The lehenga worn by Tabu is an ode to old vintage textiles, collectibles and curios from an eye of a traveller.

It is hand-crafted on a special leheriya chanderi silk.

The designers with their muse.