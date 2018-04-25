Photos: Padma Lakshmi's fangirl moment

Last updated on: April 25, 2018 12:15 IST

The model-turned-celebrity chef took a moment to share selfies with the honorees at Time magazine's annual gala.

Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Model, TV host, celebrity chef and author Padma Lakshmi may not have featured in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential list. But she did make her presence felt on the red carpet.

Dressed in a dual-colour gown by Time 100 honoree Christian Siriano, she sizzled on the red carpet.

An American fashion designer, Christian made it to Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People, for embracing body positivity and size inclusivity in the past.

'Congratulations to my dear @csiriano for tonight's recognition. You make women of every shape and skin tone feel beautiful. Honored to wear you tonight,' Padma Lakshmi wrote on Instagram.

A celebrity in her own right, Padma had quiet a fan girl moment on the red carpet as she snapped selfies with Deepika Padukone, Sterling K Brown, Millie Bobby Brown and Yara Shahidi.

Take a look at some of the pics she shared on Instagram.

Padma Lakshmi looks pretty excited to get a pic clicked with Sterling K Brown from This Is Us .Photographs: Courtesy Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

However, it was this pic with Deepika Padukone that went viral.

Here Padma shares the frame with Time 100 honoree Yara Shahidi.

She also snapped a red carpet selfie with Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things.