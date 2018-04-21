Tapsee, Shaina speak up for gender equality

April 21, 2018 08:10 IST

The Pink actor was the showstopper for a diamond collection launch.

Designer Shaina NC curated a special show in appreciation of women to celebrate Forevermark India's latest diamond collection.

The show, organised in association with United Nations Women and National Commission of Women had 22 female personalities walking the ramp including Shaina NC.

There were doctors, designers and activists, all making a case for gender equality. Actor Taapsee Pannu was the showstopper.

Some photographs from the event.

Model Waluscha D'souza hosted the show. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwary walked in a multi-toned silk sari.

Dr Neomee Shah and designers Lucky Morani and Shruti Sancheti.

Dr Leena Gupta and Preeti Rathi Gupta, director of Anand Rathi Commodities

Entrepreneur Kalpana Shah walked too.

Taapsee worked her charm in a purple saree by Priyal Prakash House of Design.