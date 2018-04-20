Grand debut! Ranbir, Deepika come together for Manish Malhotra

The actors looked stunning in their first-ever reunion for a fashion show.
Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
The ninth edition of Mijwan was a night to remember.
The annual fundraiser show inspired by a village in Uttar Pradesh, where late Urdu poet and Shabana Azmi's father Kaifi Azmi was born, celebrates fashion for a cause.
Every year, through Mijwan Welfare Society, an NGO, the show helps raise funds to empower women and girl children in India.
The show helps chikankari embroidery artists and generates employment opportunities for women in the village.
Over the years, Mijwan has hosted some of the biggest stars from the film and entertainment industry.
Besides its grand showstoppers which include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Anoushka Sharma, Mijwan holds the distinction for bringing together Anil and Sonam Kapoor, Shatrughan and Sonakshi Sinha, Amitabh and Shweta, Javed and Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek and Jaya in the past.
In Mijwan for Men, Manish Malhotra got Farhan, Amitabh, Akshay and Ranbir as showstoppers.
The show held at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai this year, did not disappoint too.
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, for the first time, came together to walk for a summer/festive collection put together by designer Manish Malhotra.
