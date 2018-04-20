Grand debut! Ranbir, Deepika come together for Manish Malhotra

Last updated on: April 20, 2018 10:13 IST

The actors looked stunning in their first-ever reunion for a fashion show.

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The ninth edition of Mijwan was a night to remember.

The annual fundraiser show inspired by a village in Uttar Pradesh, where late Urdu poet and Shabana Azmi's father Kaifi Azmi was born, celebrates fashion for a cause.

Every year, through Mijwan Welfare Society, an NGO, the show helps raise funds to empower women and girl children in India.

The show helps chikankari embroidery artists and generates employment opportunities for women in the village.

Over the years, Mijwan has hosted some of the biggest stars from the film and entertainment industry.

Besides its grand showstoppers which include Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Anoushka Sharma, Mijwan holds the distinction for bringing together Anil and Sonam Kapoor, Shatrughan and Sonakshi Sinha, Amitabh and Shweta, Javed and Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek and Jaya in the past.

In Mijwan for Men, Manish Malhotra got Farhan, Amitabh, Akshay and Ranbir as showstoppers.

The show held at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai this year, did not disappoint too.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, for the first time, came together to walk for a summer/festive collection put together by designer Manish Malhotra.

Showstoppers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone pose together at Mijwan 2018.





While Ranbir wore a black sherwani, Deepika was dressed in a pearl lehenga.

Both actors looked gorgeous in their respective chikankari ensembles.

Deepika's lehenga was embellished with elaborate chikankari, needlework embroidery and multi-layered pleated hem. She paired it with a sleeveless sheer top with a cape.

She accessorised the look with slicked ponytail, bright red lips and emerald earrings.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in his white and black layered sherwani with floralwork embroidery.

Ranbir Kapoor shows his love.

The collection featured lehengas, dresses, blousons and separates. There were feathered hems and capes.

Pleated hems in tulle added a new dimension to the heritage collection.

Sheer capes with fringe borders gave the lehengas a modern twist.

Cold shoulder anarkalis were there too.

Sheer blouses with pearlwork lent a classy feel to the festive creations.

Manish Malhotra couldn't be less thrilled for his collection led by these mega showstoppers.