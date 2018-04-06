Make way for the stunningly sexy Ranveer and Deepika cover

Last updated on: April 06, 2018 10:43 IST

We couldn't take our eyes off them, what about you?

Is it hot in here or is it just the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh effect?

The actors along with Gauri Khan and Shweta Nanda graced the cover of Hello! magazine's April 2018 issue.

While Deepika kept it extremely stylish in a cleavage-barring white gown with exaggerated sleeves, Ranveer stuck to his love affair for quirky prints.

Gauri and Shweta, who were dressed in envy-inducing gold gowns, lend a glamorous feel to the cover.

But the focus of our attention was on Deepika and Ranveer, whose undeniable chemistry was pretty evident.

The actress won the Entertainer of the Year (Female) Award at the recently held Hello! Hall of Fame awards.

While Ranveer was awarded the Entertainer of the Year (Male).

