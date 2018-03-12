Say 'Hello' to Deepika, Ranveer, Shah Rukh

Last updated on: March 12, 2018 16:05 IST

Black and gold dominate the red carpet.

There are celebs looking glamorous -- some not as much -- and then there's Ranveer Singh, with his own brand of fashion.

At the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards, Ranveer lives up to his quirky style of dressing.

Take a look:

Ms Padukone, stunning as always.

Mr Singh, with his signature pose.

Mrs and Mr Khan.

Say hello to Isabelle Kaif, Katrina's sister.

The One and Only Rekhaji.

We love Karan Johar's shoes!

Why has Mr Malhotra gone monochrome?

Ain't Kriti Sanon looking sexy?

Kartik Aaryan does the Ranveer pose.

Nushrat Bharucha -- Kartik's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star -- blows a kiss.

Kriti Kharbanda opts for gold.

You've sure learned to pose, Mr Rao.

Singer Kanika Kapoor.

Was Pulkit Samrat trying a Ranveer?

Shama Sikander in her new avatar.

Iulia Vantur shines.

We like Mira Rajput Kapoor's style of draping her sari.

Nikhil Dwivedi and wife Gowri.

Has Shweta Bachchan Nanda moved to Mumbai?

Madhoo.

Kumar Mangalam Birla with elder daughter Ananya.

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

We want to see more of Pooja Hegde on the big screen.

What's your next movie, dear? It's been a long time since that Gowariker clanger.

Adah Sharma.

Designer/BJP Spokesperson/Telly Talking Head Shaina NC with daughter Shanaya.

Designers Nikhil-Shantanu.

Ms ICICI Bank.

Surely, you folks know Chanda Kochhar? ICICI Bank's CEO and passionate movie fan.

Designer Pria Kataaria Puri.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar