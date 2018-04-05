The original supermodels of India reunite for a cover

April 05, 2018 11:51 IST

Elle India kicks off summer with a gorgeous cover featuring five supermodels.

Photographs: Elle India mag cover, April 2018

What better way to start off the summer than with a mag cover featuring five supermodels of India.

For its April 2018 edition, Elle India got supermodels including Archana Akhil Kumar, Ujjwala Raut, Dipannita Sharma, Mehr Rampal and Malaika Arora Khan to grace the cover.

The idea was to recreate the iconic Versace ramp moment.

We are not sure if they managed to succeed, but you can take a look at let us know.

We begin with Ujjwala Raut who stuns in white. She matched her golden lock with her heels.

Mehr Rampal clearly hasn't lost her touch. She wows in white separates.

Ramp scorcher Archana Akil Kumar looks radiant in monochrome.

Fashion and fitness icon Malaika Arora is turned up the heat in black.

Supermodel Dipannita Sharma keeps it classy in a mesh dress.