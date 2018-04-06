Kiara, Deepika or Shilpa: Who wore the off-shoulder better?

April 06, 2018 12:22 IST

Our weekly roundup of the best and worst styles from the celebrity circuit.

THE GOOD

Kiara Advani's traditional separates are too good to be true. She's worn the colours of the season so beautifully that she tops our list this week.

Photograph: Courtesy Papa Don't Preach By Shubhika/Instagram

Deepika Padukone looked sexy in black as she wowed in a custom-made ruffled dress, detailed with industrial polymer strips and hand-sewn black crystals. She looks stunning, doesn't she? Photograph: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Come summer and it's time to bring out your denims. However, you can always take a cue for the stylish Sonakshi Sinha on how to pair your denims with a blazing red cropped top with checked-out patterns. Good job Sonakshi!

Photograph: Courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Who is scared of a little shimmer and skin show? Waluscha De Sousa looked stunning in a beaded, cutout nude gown. She completed the look with red lips and maroon nails.

Photograph: Courtesy Falguni Shane Peacock India/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur scores browine points for looking so good in a pastel ruffled dress with floral motifs.

Photograph: Courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

It's been a week of browns and beige for Shilpa Shetty. First she gave a quirky twist to the sari by pairing it with polka-dotted trousers and a blouson and a belt. Later, she won fashion in a lovely off-shoulder dress from the House of Masaba.

Photograph: Courtesy Mohit Rai/Instagram

Sophie Choudry upped the hotness meter in a sexy black cutout gown and we think her look is too H-A-W-T to handle.

Photograph: Courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Gauahar Khan won fashion in a layered jacket with a handwoven tunic and printed pants.

Photograph: Courtesy Devki B/Instagram

THE UGLY

Why ruin a good white dress with a colourful cloth that stands out like a sore thumb? Better luck next time Tamannaah Bhatia.

Photograph: Courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram