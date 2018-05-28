Pix: Kriti, Pooja glam up Bangalore Fashion Week

May 28, 2018 17:02 IST

Meet the hotties who set the ramp on fire in Bangalore.

The second edition of Bangalore Times Fashion Week just got over.

The two-day event saw beauty queens and some B-town celebrities in attendance.

Some photographs from the glitzy event:

Kriti Kharbanda was a stunner in a fish cut backless gown. Photographs: Kind courtesy Bangalore Times Fashion Week

The actor walked for Archana Kochhar at the finale.

Despite her minimal make-up, the showstopper worked her charm on the ramp.

Ramesh Dembla had Shanvi Srivastava and Sreesanth cheering him as he unveiled his royal blue summer collection.

Miss Diva 2014 Noyonita Lodh rocked a golden saree with a printed blouse.

Miss Diva Supranational 2017 Peden Ongmu rocked a blue gown with an interesting headgear.

Femina Miss India 2016 Sushruthi Errangi walked for Meraj.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Chopra sizzled in a black sheer dress.

Chopra walked for Pria Kataria Puri.