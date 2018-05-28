rediff.com

Pix: Kriti, Pooja glam up Bangalore Fashion Week

May 28, 2018 17:02 IST

Meet the hotties who set the ramp on fire in Bangalore.

The second edition of Bangalore Times Fashion Week just got over.

The two-day event saw beauty queens and some B-town celebrities in attendance.

Some photographs from the glitzy event:

Bangalore Fashion Week

Kriti Kharbanda was a stunner in a fish cut backless gown.Photographs: Kind courtesy Bangalore Times Fashion Week

Bangalore Fashion Week

The actor walked for Archana Kochhar at the finale.

Bangalore Fashion Week

Despite her minimal make-up, the showstopper worked her charm on the ramp.

Bangalore Fashion Week

Ramesh Dembla had Shanvi Srivastava and Sreesanth cheering him as he unveiled his royal blue summer collection.

Bangalore Fashion Week

Miss Diva 2014 Noyonita Lodh rocked a golden saree with a printed blouse.

Bangalore Fashion Week

Miss Diva Supranational 2017 Peden Ongmu rocked a blue gown with an interesting headgear.

Bangalore Fashion Week

Femina Miss India 2016 Sushruthi Errangi walked for Meraj.

Bangalore Fashion Week

Former Bigg Boss contestant Pooja Chopra sizzled in a black sheer dress.

Bangalore Fashion Week

Chopra walked for Pria Kataria Puri.
Tags: Bangalore Times Fashion Week, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Chopra, Femina Miss India, Peden Ongmu
 

