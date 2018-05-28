Smokin' hot! Elli Avram turns up the heat in a backless gown

Last updated on: May 28, 2018 14:59 IST

Joining her on the red carpet was Waluscha de Sousa who rocked a similar look.

At GQ India's 100 Best Dressed Individuals of 2018, Waluscha de Sousa and Elli Avram gave a nod of approval to the low-cut, provocative backless look.

Dressed in gorgeous beaded gowns by designer Gavin Miguel, the beauties displayed their bare backs and just the right amount of sexiness.

But which look do you like better? Take the poll given below and let us know!

Waluscha de Sousa was a head turner in a sheer Gavin Miguel creation, inspired by a mehendi design.

With a cutout neck, translucent beads and a silver belt clinched at the waist, the actress looked ravishing in the sequinned number.

While the gown fit Waluscha like a glove, it was when the actress turned around for the cameras that people got a glimpse of the the low-cut back.

The back dipped dangerously low, revealing some serious skin show.

Close on Walusha's heels was Elli Avram who was dressed in a similar outfit.

With her hair worn in soft perms, the actress cut an impressive figure in the form-fitting dress.

But it was the back that made the look sexier! Scroll down to take a look.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

