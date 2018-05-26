Why is this supermodel going ga-ga over Deepika?

May 26, 2018 09:27 IST

Karlie Kloss has so much love for Deepika Padukone.

Karlie Kloss and Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Courtesy Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss, the American model best known as an ex-Victoria's Secret Angel, shared a throwback image from the Met Gala 2018 on Instagram.

The picture featured none other than Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone.

Karlie wrote, 'So much love for this lady,' and tagged Deepika in her post.

The two were seen upping the oomph factor for the camera while looking their bests for the red carpet.

The duo met during one of the biggest fashion nights of the industry, which saw celebs from the world thronging the red carpet.

The biggies dressed to the year's theme -- Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Apart from Deepika, Priyanka Chopra also represented India at the gala.