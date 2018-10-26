Introducing B-town's dream couple

Last updated on: October 26, 2018 11:40 IST

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra.

The designer launched his festive collection, stamped with his signature touch of glam, at The Wedding Junction Show in Mumbai.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The gorgeous Kiara Advani turned muse for the designer's festive collection.

Dressed in a chic kalidar with exaggerated sleeves, she completed the look with metallic cigarette pants and gold heels.

A cross between traditional and modern sensibilities, her look had a romantic touch.

Joining Kiara on the ramp was Karthik Aaryan, who looked elegant in a gender-blender pink kurta, paired with white trousers and a black jacket.

The showstoppers share a moment together under the limelight.

The collection reminded us of summer with its fuss-free looks.

Deepti Gujral showcases a lovely sari in pink.

The festive line had saw some stunning metallic silhouettes.

With a wonderful play of contrasting colour, the collection was perfect for millennials.

Party ready! Models showcased outfits in lovely pastel shades and rich fabrics of satin organza, silk tulle, net and georgette.

In black and white! The collection had options for couples for love to colour coordinate their looks.

The designer with his showstoppers.