rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Photos! Rhea looks like a Mughal princess

Photos! Rhea looks like a Mughal princess

October 18, 2018 09:54 IST

The actor looked divine in a royal ensemble from the 'Sheesh Mahal' collection by Rar Studio. 

Rhea Chakraborty showcased Rar Studio's latest collection, inspired by the regal extravagance of Indian textiles and architecture -- including majestic murals, floral bouquets, Mughal patterns and mirror work from Sheesh Mahal, at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Dressed like a Mughal princess, Rhea walked the ramp in traditional separates.

Take a look! 

Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week

The Princess of Sheesh Mahal makes an elegant entry. 

Rhea unleashed her playful side on the runway by twirling and flaunting the gorgeous traditional separates.

Doesn't she look stunning?

The designers with their muse. 

For those who didn't get the designers' names, here's a clue.

Rediff Get Ahead
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use