Photos! Rhea looks like a Mughal princess

October 18, 2018 09:54 IST

The actor looked divine in a royal ensemble from the 'Sheesh Mahal' collection by Rar Studio.

Rhea Chakraborty showcased Rar Studio's latest collection, inspired by the regal extravagance of Indian textiles and architecture -- including majestic murals, floral bouquets, Mughal patterns and mirror work from Sheesh Mahal, at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Dressed like a Mughal princess, Rhea walked the ramp in traditional separates.

Take a look!

Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week

The Princess of Sheesh Mahal makes an elegant entry.

Rhea unleashed her playful side on the runway by twirling and flaunting the gorgeous traditional separates.

Doesn't she look stunning?

The designers with their muse.

For those who didn't get the designers' names, here's a clue.