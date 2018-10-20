rediff.com

Pics! Elli Avram is a runway queen in pink

October 20, 2018 09:30 IST

Elli Avram and Aisha Sharma graced the ramp at Tech Fashion Tour's fourth season.  

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Looking drop-dead gorgeous, Elli Avram walked out in a sequinned lehenga with floral motifs. 

 

The actor, who took to the ramp for designer Nivedita Saboo, opted for minimal jewellery and red lips. 

 

Joining Elli on the ramp was Aisha Sharma, who wowed in a lilac gown.   

 

With her hair worn loose and a 100W smile on her face, this showstopper looked effortlessly stunning on the ramp.

 

Meet the gorgeous ladies! (left to right) Elnaaz Norouzi, Alisha Sharma, designer Nivedita Saboo with Natasa Stankovic and Elli Avram.

