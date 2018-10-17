Patakha on the ramp!

Actress Radhika Madan looked stunning in red separates.
Photographs: Courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram
Pataka! Walking the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week was Radhika Madan.
Dressed in red, she worked her magic on the ramp as a showstopper for Craftsvilla.
Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week/Instagram
She rounded off the look with a contrasting green dupatta and red lips.
Close on Radhika's heels was Mouni Roy, who wowed in an all-white off-shoulder ballroom gown with a structured bodice.
She completed her look with dramatic eyes and nude make up.
Mouni with designer Swapnil Shinde.
