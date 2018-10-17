rediff.com

Patakha on the ramp!

Last updated on: October 17, 2018 14:21 IST

Actress Radhika Madan looked stunning in red separates.

Photographs: Courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Pataka! Walking the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week was Radhika Madan.

Dressed in red, she worked her magic on the ramp as a showstopper for Craftsvilla.

 

Photographs: Courtesy Bombay Times Fashion Week/Instagram

She rounded off the look with a contrasting green dupatta and red lips.

 

Close on Radhika's heels was Mouni Roy, who wowed in an all-white off-shoulder ballroom gown with a structured bodice.

She completed her look with dramatic eyes and nude make up.

 

Mouni with designer Swapnil Shinde.

