Khiladi Akshay Kumar sets the ramp on fire!

October 20, 2018 09:00 IST

Exhibit Magazine's Tech Fashion Tour's fourth season was held at Mumbai's JW Marriott.

Akshay Kumar, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Bobby Deol turned showstoppers and took to the ramp in style.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Be prepared to drool! Akshay Kumar looked dapper in an all-black look.

He paired his black bandhgala with matching trousers, as he strode the runway for designer Lalit Dalmia.

Give me red! Remember that famous tagline?

'Give Me Red! Three words that started off describing a battery and ended up defining a generation. Congratulations on completing 25 years of #GiveMeRed...and 8 years with yours truly! Cheers!' Akshay wrote on Instagram.

The actor brought the house down as he grooved on stage :)

Designer Lalit Dalmia presents his showstopper and muse.

Close on Akshay's heels was Harshvardhan Kapoor who walked for Nivedita Saboo.

Bobby Deol took to the ramp in funky black-and-white separates.

The actor walked for CuteCircuit. 'When #technology meets #fashion!' Bobby captioned this pic.