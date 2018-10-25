Oh my! Pretty bride Soha Ali Khan can't stop blushing

October 25, 2018 12:23 IST

Soha turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis as he showcased his bridal collection in Mumbai. Joining her on the ramp was Kunal Kapoor.

Take a look!

Who wants to go modern, when you can just stick to the traditional.

Ditching new bridal shades, Soha opted for a red lehenga with gold thread embroidery.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

With her hair styled in soft curls and red lips to match her outfit, Soha made for a stunning (errr blushing bride). Joining her on the ramp was Kunal Kapoor, who cut a stylish figure in a green kurta paired with a black churidhar. He paired it with a black and gold dupatta.

Don't they look adorable together?

The designer poses with his showstoppers.

The grand stage is set.

The collection had some stunning looks in pink...

... and blue.

Presenting the other guests who graced the event.

Daisy Shah kept her look classic in beige.

Soundarya Sharma's contrasting separates made us go green with envy.

Krishika Lulla went for an all-black look.

Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee made an adorable red carpet entry together.

Saiyami Kher looked pretty in a floral anarkali.

Meet Vikram Phadnis' leading ladies.