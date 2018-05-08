Meet the Paisa Vasool players in IPL-11

May 08, 2018 09:00 IST

After Week 4 in the IPL-11, which players offer the best value for money?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji have the answers.

IMAGE: Mayank Markande is the find for the defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL-11, having claimed 12 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL is about great on-field performances: Big scores, tall sixers, scorching yorkers, wily near-wides, dot balls and Shubman Gill's deliciously caressed drive.

But the IPL is also about big money.

The televised auction, the constant references to player costs, the hapless Jaydev Unadkat, and increasing worries about the non-performing Ben Stokes.

Is there a way to measure how much bang a player offers for the buck?

There is -- using the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) that expresses a player's performance in terms of a 'run equivalent'.

Consider Chris Gayle. He was bought at the last minute for his base price of Rs 2 crore ($312,000). He has been available for 8 out of a minimum of 14 matches (he has played only 5).

So, Gayle has earned $312000/8 = $178,286 of the amount bid for him.

Gayle's MVPI is 343, which means he has contributed a 'run equivalent' of 343 so far in return for the $178,286 he has earned so far.

So, for every 'run equivalent' contributed by Gayle so far, his franchise has paid him $178,286/343 = $520.

Given the IPL's big amounts, this is very low.

Gayle is offering the Kings XI Punjab great value for money. He could have been even more valuable had he not missed those 3 matches.

The table below shows how paisa vasool have IPL-11's best 50 performers been so far.

With his 12 wickets, Mayank Markande has proved to be an amazing bargain buy for the Mumbai Indians.

Check out the table! Note that someone like Virat Kohli -- performing as brilliantly as ever -- is 47th on the list because he is such an expensive buy.

Table: Players offering the best value for money so far, IPL-11

Rank Player's Name Team From M MVPI Money Offered (INR) Money Offered (US $) $ offered per ‘run’ Rs offered per ‘run’ Age Type 1 Mayank Markande MI IND 9 212 2000000 31000 94 6065 20 Bowl 2 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 9 447 22000000 343000 493 31640 33 BAT 3 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 8 248 14000000 218000 502 32258 26 BAT 4 Chris Gayle KXI WI 5 343 20000000 312000 520 33319 39 BAT 5 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 8 271 20000000 312000 658 42172 31 AR 6 Prithvi Shaw DD IND 4 172 12000000 187000 699 44851 18 BAT 7 MitchellMcClenaghan MI NZ 7 143 10000000 156000 701 44955 32 Bowl 8 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 8 364 30000000 468000 735 47096 28 BAT 9 Shane Watson CSK AUS 9 460 40000000 625000 873 55901 37 AR 10 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 9 365 32000000 500000 881 56360 28 BAT 11 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 8 173 19000000 296000 978 62758 35 BAT 12 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 8 234 28000000 437000 1067 68376 25 WK 13 Trent Boult DD NZ 9 204 22000000 343000 1081 69328 29 Bowl 14 Nitish Rana KKR IND 8 266 34000000 531000 1283 82170 24 BAT 15 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 8 239 40000000 625000 1494 95637 30 BAT 16 Jos Buttler RR ENG 8 261 44000000 687000 1504 96333 28 WK 17 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 8 204 38000000 593000 1661 106443 28 Bowl 18 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 8 210 40000000 625000 1701 108844 17 Bowl 19 Evin Lewis MI WI 8 217 38000000 593000 1757 112574 26 BAT 20 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 4 146 30000000 468000 1832 117417 25 Bowl 21 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 9 373 70000000 1093000 1884 120643 23 BAT 22 Rahul Tewatia DD IND 8 155 30000000 468000 1941 124424 25 AR 23 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 8 191 42000000 656000 1963 125654 30 Bowl 24 Karun Nair KXI IND 8 235 56000000 875000 2128 136170 26 BAT 25 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 9 349 74000000 1156000 2129 136308 33 WK 26 Sanju Samson RR IND 8 309 80000000 1250000 2312 147943 23 WK 27 Krunal Pandya MI IND 9 375 88000000 1375000 2357 150857 27 AR 28 KL Rahul KXI IND 8 384 110000000 1718000 2557 163690 26 BAT 29 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 7 180 52000000 812000 2578 165079 32 BAT 30 Andre Russell KKR WI 9 326 85000000 1328000 2619 167616 30 AR 31 AB de Villiers RCB SA 6 373 110000000 1718000 2632 168518 34 BAT 32 Ishan Kishan MI IND 9 229 62000000 968000 2717 174049 20 WK 33 GowthamKrishnappa RR IND 8 201 62000000 968000 2752 176262 19 Bowl 34 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 9 225 64000000 1000000 2857 182857 32 WK 35 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 9 225 64000000 1000000 2857 182857 35 AR 36 Rishabh Pant DD IND 9 519 150000000 2343000 2902 185797 21 WK 37 Sunil Narine KKR WI 9 412 125000000 1953000 3047 195042 30 Bowl 38 JaspritBumrah MI IND 9 220 70000000 1093000 3194 204545 24 Bowl 39 MS Dhoni CSK IND 9 451 150000000 2343000 3340 213811 37 WK 40 Hardik Pandya MI IND 8 317 110000000 1718000 3484 223073 25 AR 41 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 8 184 72000000 1125000 3494 223602 31 Bowl 42 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 8 221 90000000 1406000 3635 232708 20 Bowl 43 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 9 261 96000000 1500000 3695 236453 28 BAT 44 R Ashwin KXI IND 8 175 76000000 1187000 3876 248163 32 AR 45 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 8 232 90000000 1406000 3896 249384 29 AR 46 Kuldeep Yadav KKR IND 9 146 58000000 906000 3989 255382 23 Bowl 47 Virat Kohli RCB IND 8 378 170000000 2656000 4015 256992 29 BAT 48 Suresh Raina CSK IND 8 268 110000000 1718000 4121 263859 31 BAT 49 Rohit Sharma MI IND 9 267 150000000 2343000 5641 361156 31 BAT 50 Manish Pandey SRH IND 8 158 110000000 1718000 6213 397830 29 BAT

All data in our analysis is updated after the 34th match on May 4, 2018.