How Kohli celebrated wife Anushka's birthday...

May 01, 2018 18:06 IST

'The most positive and honest person I know. Love you.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates wife Anushka's birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter

India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday celebrated his wife Anuskha Sharma's birthday with a special message on social media.



"Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥," tweeted Kohli, who is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, posting a selfie of him feeding his wife the birthday cake.

Anushka, who turned 30, married Kohli in December last year.



She has been regularly spotted in the stands this year, cheering for husband's team RCB, who have so far struggled this year with just two wins from seven games.