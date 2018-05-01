rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Kohli celebrated wife Anushka's birthday...

How Kohli celebrated wife Anushka's birthday...

May 01, 2018 18:06 IST

'The most positive and honest person I know. Love you.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates wife Anushka's birthday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter

India cricket captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday celebrated his wife Anuskha Sharma's birthday with a special message on social media.

"Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥," tweeted Kohli, who is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, posting a selfie of him  feeding his wife the birthday cake.

 

Anushka, who turned 30, married Kohli in December last year.

She has been regularly spotted in the stands this year, cheering for husband's team RCB, who have so far struggled this year with just two wins from seven games.

Tags: Virat Kohli, Anushka, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Anuskha Sharma, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use