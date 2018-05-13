PIX: On Karnataka poll day, Amit Shah enjoys IPL game

May 13, 2018 10:32 IST

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit A Shah and his wife Sonalben Shah enjoy the IPL game between the Delhi Daredevils and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi, on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

There is an intimate link between cricket and politics.

Don't believe us?

IMAGE: Amit A Shah, his son Jay A Shah and wife Sonalben Shah at the RCB-DD game. Photograph: BCCI

Take a look at the photographs of Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit A Shah enjoying the Indian Premier League game between the Delhi Daredevils and Royal the Challengers Bangalore on the day of the Karnataka assembly election, for which he campaigned without pause.

Shah is also president of the Gujarat Cricket Association.

IMAGE: IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the Chennai Super Kings-Rajasthan Royals game in Jaipur, May 11, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

On Friday, May 11, 2018, IPL Chairmman Rajiv Shukla -- who is also a senior Congress leader -- and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were spotted chatting at the IPL game in Jaipur between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings.