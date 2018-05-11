PIX: Yuvraj brings smile to a fan's face

May 11, 2018 16:06 IST

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh meets Rocky Dubey

Kings XI Punjab’s Yuvraj Singh met his young fan Rocky Dubey in Indore.

The 11-year-old fan and budding cricketer is suffering from blood cancer and had expressed desire to meet his idol a few days ago.

On Friday, Yuvraj brought smile to his little fan’s face.

The KXIP management facilitated Rocky’s wish and soon the boy was on the Holkar Stadium ground standing face to face with Yuvraj Singh, who was practicing at the nets for the upcoming game.

The veteran cricketer, who had suffered from the disease himself and successfully overcome it, gifted Rocky a Kings XI Punjab goodie bag.