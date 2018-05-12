PHOTOS: Babies Day Out at IPL

rediff.com

May 12, 2018 16:32 IST

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in a thrilling encounter to keep their play-off hopes alive in the Indian Premier League, in Jaipur, on Friday.

But all was not lost for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team.

 

Chennai Super Kings had the support of Ziva Dhoni, Gracia Raina and Hinaya Heer, the daughters of captain cool Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh respectively.

Ziva has been a constant by the side of father and everything that she does has been winning hearts on the internet.

Dhoni's three-year-old cutie was seen showering her mother Sakshi with hugs and kisses.

Ziva Dhoni

IMAGE: Ziva plants a kiss on her mother Sakshi Dhoni's face. Photograph: BCCI
 
Ziva Dhoni
Ziva Dhoni

Ziva Dhoni

IMAGE: Gracia Raina, left, and Hinaya Heer with their mothers Priyanka Raina and Geeta Basra respectively. Photograph: BCCI

Ziva Dhoni

IMAGE: Hinaya Heer with her father Harbhajan Singh on the field. Photograph: BCCI
