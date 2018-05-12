Why Rishabh Pant dominates the IPL MVP standings

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players in IPL 11, after Week 5.
In one of IPL's biggest puzzles, Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils, who arguably displayed the best exhibition of batting prowess this season, failed to win the Man of the Match award for his awesome 128 not out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rishabh is, by a margin of over 100 'runs', the most valuable player at this stage of IPL 11 with a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 702.
MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance in a unidimensional 'run equivalent'.
MVPI rewards high scores, and rewards more if they are scored with a high strike rate.
Likewise, the MVPI also rewards a high wicket tally, and rewards even more if the economy rate is low.
K L Rahul, the kingpin of the Kings XI Punjab's batting, is second (MVPI: 601), followed by Sunrisers Captain Kane Williamson (543).
Jos Buttler, after his match-winning batting for the Rajasthan Royals on Friday night, is just 4 'runs' behind at 539, and M S Dhoni is fifth with 538 'runs'.
Another interesting metric is the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) that measures how many dollars the franchise pays a player for every run scored.
Players with high prices tend to have higher PVI values even if they perform well.
Buying a player with a 3-digit PVI would be every franchise owner's dream.
The table below provides all details. 12 out of the top 50 are aged 25 or less and 5 out of the top 50 are aged 35 or more.
Best Performing Players so far at IPL 11
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Run
|Top Score
|4's
|6's
|Str Rate
|W
|Eco
|M
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|Age
|1
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|521
|128
|56
|27
|179.7
|0
|-
|11
|702
|2622
|21
|2
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|471
|95
|53
|19
|156.5
|0
|-
|10
|601
|2042
|26
|3
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|493
|84
|41
|16
|135.4
|0
|-
|11
|543
|677
|28
|4
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|415
|95
|38
|14
|149.3
|0
|-
|11
|539
|1001
|28
|5
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|393
|79
|20
|28
|163.8
|0
|-
|11
|538
|3422
|37
|6
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|367
|106
|28
|23
|153.6
|6
|9.1
|11
|503
|976
|37
|7
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|435
|82
|41
|22
|151
|0
|-
|11
|498
|541
|33
|8
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|188
|50
|15
|8
|129.7
|16
|8.2
|10
|482
|2801
|25
|9
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|435
|72
|50
|13
|130.2
|0
|-
|11
|477
|824
|28
|10
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|202
|50
|20
|14
|168.3
|13
|7.5
|11
|472
|3251
|30
|11
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|189
|41
|20
|8
|152.4
|11
|7.1
|11
|470
|2299
|27
|12
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|396
|92
|37
|13
|135.2
|0
|-
|10
|437
|4341
|29
|13
|Shreyas Iyer
|DD
|IND
|354
|93
|23
|21
|145.7
|0
|-
|11
|408
|2105
|23
|14
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|321
|45
|33
|9
|147.9
|0
|-
|11
|397
|2288
|33
|15
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|353
|92
|22
|15
|137.4
|0
|-
|11
|371
|2647
|23
|16
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|286
|90
|16
|23
|174.4
|0
|-
|8
|369
|3326
|34
|17
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|218
|88
|9
|23
|187.9
|7
|10
|11
|369
|2828
|30
|18
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|313
|75
|34
|9
|136.1
|0
|-
|10
|363
|3719
|31
|19
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|158
|35
|15
|4
|117
|12
|7.5
|11
|361
|679
|31
|20
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|311
|104
|22
|25
|149.5
|0
|-
|7
|349
|639
|39
|21
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|290
|92
|38
|6
|138.1
|0
|-
|10
|337
|1893
|32
|22
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|238
|62
|20
|15
|160.8
|0
|-
|11
|329
|2312
|20
|23
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|267
|94
|24
|12
|138.3
|0
|-
|11
|309
|5958
|31
|24
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|240
|59
|21
|10
|129.7
|4
|7.5
|10
|308
|1355
|24
|25
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|298
|74
|37
|10
|134.2
|0
|-
|11
|308
|3827
|28
|26
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXI
|AFG
|10
|10
|2
|0
|142.9
|14
|6.7
|10
|306
|1459
|17
|27
|Gowtham Krishnappa
|RR
|IND
|100
|33
|8
|7
|212.8
|8
|7.6
|11
|305
|2494
|19
|28
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|273
|54
|25
|18
|141.5
|0
|-
|11
|305
|2576
|32
|29
|Andrew Tye
|KXI
|AUS
|18
|7
|1
|0
|78.3
|16
|7.8
|10
|298
|2697
|31
|30
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|265
|65
|25
|15
|135.2
|0
|-
|10
|285
|1635
|26
|31
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|25
|17
|1
|2
|125
|13
|7.3
|11
|282
|3917
|20
|32
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|243
|50
|20
|8
|130.6
|0
|-
|10
|282
|2216
|26
|33
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|10
|6
|1
|0
|100
|12
|6.8
|11
|265
|3241
|24
|34
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|232
|47
|16
|10
|143.2
|0
|-
|10
|264
|590
|26
|35
|Prithvi Shaw
|DD
|IND
|214
|65
|24
|9
|163.4
|0
|-
|6
|261
|563
|18
|36
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|133
|68
|8
|10
|170.5
|8
|9.9
|11
|258
|3045
|35
|37
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|243
|65
|27
|4
|125.9
|0
|-
|11
|253
|1941
|30
|38
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|11
|6
|1
|0
|122.2
|14
|7.8
|11
|253
|96
|20
|39
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|3
|1
|0
|0
|30
|14
|8.1
|10
|243
|1928
|30
|40
|Glenn Maxwell
|DD
|AUS
|142
|47
|10
|9
|149.5
|5
|8.3
|10
|242
|4565
|29
|41
|Quinton de Kock
|RCB
|SA
|201
|53
|20
|8
|124.1
|0
|-
|8
|234
|1334
|25
|42
|Yusuf Pathan
|SRH
|IND
|186
|45
|15
|9
|137.8
|1
|7
|11
|230
|1011
|35
|43
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|3
|2
|0
|0
|21.4
|13
|7.5
|11
|226
|2062
|28
|44
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|IND
|59
|19
|3
|2
|115.7
|7
|7.7
|11
|218
|3939
|29
|45
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|ENG
|185
|45
|13
|6
|125
|3
|9
|11
|215
|7137
|27
|46
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.4
|7
|207
|1776
|25
|47
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|57
|33
|3
|2
|121.3
|6
|7.8
|10
|196
|4326
|32
|48
|Trent Boult
|DD
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|9.2
|11
|194
|1389
|29
|49
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|184
|57
|13
|2
|112.2
|0
|-
|11
|178
|7583
|29
|50
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|MI
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|8.3
|9
|177
|692
|32
All data in our analysis is updated after the 43rd match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings on May 11, 2018.
