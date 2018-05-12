Why Rishabh Pant dominates the IPL MVP standings

May 12, 2018 17:57 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify Rediff.com's Most Valuable Players in IPL 11, after Week 5.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

In one of IPL's biggest puzzles, Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils, who arguably displayed the best exhibition of batting prowess this season, failed to win the Man of the Match award for his awesome 128 not out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rishabh is, by a margin of over 100 'runs', the most valuable player at this stage of IPL 11 with a Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) of 702.

MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance in a unidimensional 'run equivalent'.

MVPI rewards high scores, and rewards more if they are scored with a high strike rate.

Likewise, the MVPI also rewards a high wicket tally, and rewards even more if the economy rate is low.

K L Rahul, the kingpin of the Kings XI Punjab's batting, is second (MVPI: 601), followed by Sunrisers Captain Kane Williamson (543).

Jos Buttler, after his match-winning batting for the Rajasthan Royals on Friday night, is just 4 'runs' behind at 539, and M S Dhoni is fifth with 538 'runs'.

Another interesting metric is the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI) that measures how many dollars the franchise pays a player for every run scored.

Players with high prices tend to have higher PVI values even if they perform well.

Buying a player with a 3-digit PVI would be every franchise owner's dream.

The table below provides all details. 12 out of the top 50 are aged 25 or less and 5 out of the top 50 are aged 35 or more.

Best Performing Players so far at IPL 11

Rank Player's Name Team From Run Top Score 4's 6's Str Rate W Eco M MVPI PVI(US$) Age 1 Rishabh Pant DD IND 521 128 56 27 179.7 0 - 11 702 2622 21 2 KL Rahul KXI IND 471 95 53 19 156.5 0 - 10 601 2042 26 3 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 493 84 41 16 135.4 0 - 11 543 677 28 4 Jos Buttler RR ENG 415 95 38 14 149.3 0 - 11 539 1001 28 5 MS Dhoni CSK IND 393 79 20 28 163.8 0 - 11 538 3422 37 6 Shane Watson CSK AUS 367 106 28 23 153.6 6 9.1 11 503 976 37 7 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 435 82 41 22 151 0 - 11 498 541 33 8 Hardik Pandya MI IND 188 50 15 8 129.7 16 8.2 10 482 2801 25 9 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 435 72 50 13 130.2 0 - 11 477 824 28 10 Sunil Narine KKR WI 202 50 20 14 168.3 13 7.5 11 472 3251 30 11 Krunal Pandya MI IND 189 41 20 8 152.4 11 7.1 11 470 2299 27 12 Virat Kohli RCB IND 396 92 37 13 135.2 0 - 10 437 4341 29 13 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 354 93 23 21 145.7 0 - 11 408 2105 23 14 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 321 45 33 9 147.9 0 - 11 397 2288 33 15 Sanju Samson RR IND 353 92 22 15 137.4 0 - 11 371 2647 23 16 AB de Villiers RCB SA 286 90 16 23 174.4 0 - 8 369 3326 34 17 Andre Russell KKR WI 218 88 9 23 187.9 7 10 11 369 2828 30 18 Suresh Raina CSK IND 313 75 34 9 136.1 0 - 10 363 3719 31 19 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 158 35 15 4 117 12 7.5 11 361 679 31 20 Chris Gayle KXI WI 311 104 22 25 149.5 0 - 7 349 639 39 21 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 290 92 38 6 138.1 0 - 10 337 1893 32 22 Ishan Kishan MI IND 238 62 20 15 160.8 0 - 11 329 2312 20 23 Rohit Sharma MI IND 267 94 24 12 138.3 0 - 11 309 5958 31 24 Nitish Rana KKR IND 240 59 21 10 129.7 4 7.5 10 308 1355 24 25 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 298 74 37 10 134.2 0 - 11 308 3827 28 26 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 10 10 2 0 142.9 14 6.7 10 306 1459 17 27 Gowtham Krishnappa RR IND 100 33 8 7 212.8 8 7.6 11 305 2494 19 28 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 273 54 25 18 141.5 0 - 11 305 2576 32 29 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 18 7 1 0 78.3 16 7.8 10 298 2697 31 30 Evin Lewis MI WI 265 65 25 15 135.2 0 - 10 285 1635 26 31 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 25 17 1 2 125 13 7.3 11 282 3917 20 32 Karun Nair KXI IND 243 50 20 8 130.6 0 - 10 282 2216 26 33 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 10 6 1 0 100 12 6.8 11 265 3241 24 34 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 232 47 16 10 143.2 0 - 10 264 590 26 35 Prithvi Shaw DD IND 214 65 24 9 163.4 0 - 6 261 563 18 36 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 133 68 8 10 170.5 8 9.9 11 258 3045 35 37 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 243 65 27 4 125.9 0 - 11 253 1941 30 38 Mayank Markande MI IND 11 6 1 0 122.2 14 7.8 11 253 96 20 39 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 3 1 0 0 30 14 8.1 10 243 1928 30 40 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 142 47 10 9 149.5 5 8.3 10 242 4565 29 41 Quinton de Kock RCB SA 201 53 20 8 124.1 0 - 8 234 1334 25 42 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 186 45 15 9 137.8 1 7 11 230 1011 35 43 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 3 2 0 0 21.4 13 7.5 11 226 2062 28 44 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 59 19 3 2 115.7 7 7.7 11 218 3939 29 45 Ben Stokes RR ENG 185 45 13 6 125 3 9 11 215 7137 27 46 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.4 7 207 1776 25 47 R Ashwin KXI IND 57 33 3 2 121.3 6 7.8 10 196 4326 32 48 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 13 9.2 11 194 1389 29 49 Manish Pandey SRH IND 184 57 13 2 112.2 0 - 11 178 7583 29 50 Mitchell McClenaghan MI NZ 0 0 0 0 0 12 8.3 9 177 692 32

All data in our analysis is updated after the 43rd match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings on May 11, 2018.