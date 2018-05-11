rediff.com

This Ishant Sharma photo will make you go awww

May 11, 2018 13:55 IST

Finding no takers in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, India's Test fast bowler Ishant Sharma is playing English county cricket for Sussex.

Sharma is in England from April 4 to June 4 and is making the most of it.

Apart from playing cricket, Sharma is spending quality time with his wife Pratima Singh. 

Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: Pratima Singh plants a kiss on hubby Ishant Sharma's face. Photograph: Pratima Singh/Instagram

Singh, who is a professional basketball player, posted this adorable photograph with a caption, “Its not Paris!!! It is Brighton.”

Take a look at more wonderful pictures of this cricket-basketball pairing.

Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: They celebrated their first anniversary in Goa. Photograph: Pratima Singh/Instagram

Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: What an amazing experience having Tea with @pratima0808at #dhauladharrange (3200 mtrs of height) wrote Ishant. Photograph: Ishant Sharma/Instagram
 
Ishant Sharma
 
IMAGE: When Ishant tried his hand at snorkeling in Maldives. Photograph: Ishant Sharma/Instagram
 
