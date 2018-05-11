This Ishant Sharma photo will make you go awww

Finding no takers in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, India's Test fast bowler Ishant Sharma is playing English county cricket for Sussex.
Sharma is in England from April 4 to June 4 and is making the most of it.
Apart from playing cricket, Sharma is spending quality time with his wife Pratima Singh.
Singh, who is a professional basketball player, posted this adorable photograph with a caption, “Its not Paris!!! It is Brighton.”
Take a look at more wonderful pictures of this cricket-basketball pairing.
