KKR vs Sunrisers: The Turning Point

April 15, 2018 13:16 IST

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan celebrates Chris Lynn's wicket. Photograph: BCCI.

The Kolkata Knight Riders never got going after they were put into bat at the Eden Gardens, losing wickets at regular intervals.

KKR Opener Chris Lynn was not willing to back down though as he kept attacking the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers.

But his dismissal off Shakib Al Hasan proved the turning point in KKR's innings.

Lynn smashed 49 from 34 balls before Shakib came up with a brilliant return catch off his own bowling, diving full length to his left and taking it inches off the ground.

None of the other KKR batsmen got going except for Captain Dinesh Karthik (29 from 27 balls) as the hosts posted a below-par 138/8 in 20 overs.

Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad didn't look too convincing with the bat, they crossed the target with considerable ease.