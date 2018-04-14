IPL PHOTOS: Bhuvi, SRH fielders restrict KKR to 138/8

April 14, 2018 23:22 IST

IMAGES from the match between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad played at Eden Gardens on Saturday

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: BCCI

A splendid bowling show spearheaded by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest 138/8 in a rain-interrupted IPL match in Kolkata on Saturday.

Returning to action after a one-match injury lay-off, Bhuvneshwar once again shone at the death, claiming 3/26 as KKR's rejigged batting order looked in a complete disarray.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, SRH's overseas duo of Billy Stanlake (2/21) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/22) put the brakes in the middle overs, triggering a collapse after a one-hour rain delay.

An integral part of KKR's twin-IPL winning campaigns, Shakib became the thorn against his former team and young Australian pacer Stanlake gave him a fine support.

IMAGE: Chris Lynn bats. Photograph: BCCI

The left-arm spinner from Bangladesh took the two key wickets of Chris Lynn (49 off 34 balls; 7x4, 1x6) and Sunil Narine (9) to play a big role in restricting KKR to a small total.

Lynn was the lone KKR crusader in the middle but a sensational diving catch by Shakib off his own bowling denied the Australian a half-century as the star Bangladeshi cricketer once again did his job in the middle overs.

Bhuvenshwar gave the first breakthrough by dismissing Robin Uthappa (3) in the third over after a successful use of DRS.

KKR showed defensive strategy early on to hold back their in-form opener Narine, a move that did not help as their batting order did not seem convincing with U-19 World Cup winner Shivam Mavi coming in at No. 7.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson makes a brilliant diving effort to save a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Bhuvneshwar's breakthrough and a tidy two-run over by Stanlake had KKR struggling for 23/1 in four overs before Lynn and Rana seized the momentum in two overs off Siddharth Kaul and Rashid Khan who leaked 14 and 12 overs respectively in their first overs.

KKR were looking good with Lynn and Rana in the middle before rain stopped the play at the score of 52/1 in seven overs.

But SRH did well to bounce back, riding on a splendid catch by Manish Pandey.

Rana hit Stanlake firmly just wide of Pandey, who showed amazing reaction to grab it on the second attempt and give SRH the breakthrough in four balls after play resumed.

The wicket straight after the rain break was a bonus and SRH did not look back after that.