PHOTOS: Preity, Anushka up the glam quotient at IPL

April 14, 2018 13:05 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in Bengaluru, on Friday night, to notch up their first win in this season of the Indian Premier League.

Quinton De Kock and A B De Villiers were the stars of the match.

But it was RCB captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma and Kings XI co-owner Preity Zinta who basked in the spotlight.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at these photographs!

When the two popular faces of Bollywood met, the cameras just captured these two beauties.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma actor and wife of Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore chats with Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: A beaming Anushka Sharma after Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Preity Zinta makes a point. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: What a perfect win? Is that what Anushka Sharma is saying? Photograph: BCCI