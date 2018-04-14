PHOTOS: Preity, Anushka up the glam quotient at IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in Bengaluru, on Friday night, to notch up their first win in this season of the Indian Premier League.
Quinton De Kock and A B De Villiers were the stars of the match.
But it was RCB captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma and Kings XI co-owner Preity Zinta who basked in the spotlight.
Don’t believe us? Take a look at these photographs!
When the two popular faces of Bollywood met, the cameras just captured these two beauties.
