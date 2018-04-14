RCB vs KXIP tie: Star of the Match

April 14, 2018 11:22 IST

IMAGE: A B de Villiers goes after the Kings XI Punjab bowling. Photograph: BCCI

After RCB lost opener Brendon McCullum and Captain Virat Kohli quickly, the onus fell on Quinton De Kock and A B De Villiers -- inarguably the most popular not-born-in-India cricketer in this country -- to see his team through.

AB first built a 54 run partnership with his South African. De Kock departed followed by Sarfaraz Khan off the next ball.

There was no boundary for a while after Ashwin's double strike and the pressure was on AB to do the job and boy, did he do it in style!

With an able ally in Mandeep Singh at the other end, AB clobbered the bowling.

AB took 19 runs off Mujeeb ur Rahman in the 17th over.

He then hammered Mohit Sharma for 11 runs off the 18th over to get to his 50 and take RCB to the porch of victory.

AB was dismissed by Andrew Tye in the next over, but he had done his job by then.