IPL PHOTOS: Roy's blitzkrieg helps Delhi edge past Mumbai

April 14, 2018 20:28 IST

IMAGE: Jason Roy celebrates after guiding Delhi Daredevils to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Jason Roy smashed a quickfire 91 to power Delhi to a seven-wicket victory in a thrilling last-ball finish against Mumbai Indians in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Saturday.



Roy hit seamer Mustafizur Rahman over the off-side for a single to take Delhi to victory off the last ball of the match after the visitors required 11 runs for victory off the final over.



Roy blasted six sixes and six fours during his unbeaten 53-ball knock to help Delhi chase down a mammoth 195 for victory to give his team their first win of IPL-11 after starting with two consecutive losses, while Mumbai Indians suffered their straight defeat in a row.

IMAGE: Jason Roy hits out. Photograph: BCCI

With 11 needed off the final over for victroy, Englishman Roy hammered Mustifizur Rahman for four and a six, before playing out three dot balls. Delhi needed one run off the final ball which Roy achieved despite a miscue which flew over the off-side cordon.

Shreyas Iyer provided him with good support, remaining unbeaten on 27 at the other end.



Roy and skipper Gautam Gambhir conjured up a 50-run stand for the first wicket. Englishman Roy made his intentions clear right at the start, hitting a four off Hardik Pandya before he smashed a towering six and a four off Akila Dhananjaya.



Hardik Pandya conceded 21 runs in his second over as Roy hammered him for two consecutive sixes over long on and square-leg respectively and followed it with a four.

IMAGE: Jason Roy, left, with Rishabh during their match-turning partnership of 69 runs from 34 balls for the second wicket. Photograph: BCCI

But Gambhir (15), failed to convert his start, as he gave a sitter to Rohit Sharma off Rahman.



Leggie Mayank Markanade was taken to task by Roy and one down Rishabh Pant (47 off 25 balls), who also played his role to perfection.



Pant did not spare Dhananjaya, hitting him for two sixes and a four as Delhi grabbed 19 runs of the 10th over.



But Kieron Pollard brought MI back into the game with a stunning diving catch at long-off as Pant went back to the pavilion with the visitors at 119/2. G



Glenn Maxwell's (13) stay at the crease was cut short with Hardik taking a stunning diving catch at long-off.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians looked completely clueless against Jason Roy's onslaught. Photograph: BCCI

However, Iyer and Roy ensured that there was no further damage as they batted sensibly at the end to guide Delhi to victory.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians batting finally clicked with Suryakumar Yadav leading the way with a whirlwind fifty as the defending champions posted a formidable score.



After being put to bat, the strategy of opening the inning with Yadav, instead of captain Rohit Sharma, and Evin Lewis worked wonderfully well, as they gave MI a flying start with a 102-run-stand.



After Yadav (53 off 32 balls) and Lewis (48 off 28 balls) posted the century stand, their good work was continued by Ishan Kishan (44 off 23 balls). But the middle and lower order batsmen failed to sustain the tempo and the total fell well below what the openers had promised.



Yadav and Lewis made their intentions clear by smashing a four each in the first over off Trent Boult. They brutally punished Boult as 15 runs came in his second over, with Yadav hitting two fours and Lewis striking his first six.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Yadav then welcomed Mohammed Shami with a six and followed it with two fours as he made a mockery of the listless Delhi attack.



MI raced to 84/0 after the powerplay, their highest score in IPL history in the first six overs. But soon after that, Rahul Tewatia applied the brakes and send Lewis back, who was caught by Jason Roy at mid-off. Lewis smashed four fours and as many sixes.



Tewatia then trapped Yadav in front of the wicket, who had the DRS reviewed turned down, as Mumbai lost two quick wickets.



Mumbai then lost their way as Rohit Sharma (18), Krunal Pandya (11) and Hardik Pandya (2) in quick succession, with Delhi bowlers made a strong comeback in the middle and death overs.