DD vs MI: The Turning Point

Last updated on: April 15, 2018 13:17 IST

Jason Roy

IMAGE: Jason Roy guided the Delhi Daredevils to victory. Photograph: BCCI.

The Delhi Daredevils were chasing a huge target of 195 at the Wankhede stadium, where the Mumbai Indians are traditionally difficult to beat.

Jason Roy started off in attacking fashion as Gautam Gambhir played second fiddle. The Delhi openers put on 50 runs for the opening wicket from 31 balls.

It needed a big partnership in the middle overs to boost Delhi's chances and that is exactly what Roy and Rishabh Pant did.

 

Roy and Pant posted 69 runs from 40 balls for the second wicket with the latter taking the initiative to get the runs at a quick rate.

Pant hammered a quickfire 47 from 25 balls, having hit six fours and two sixes before he was brilliantly caught by Hardik Pandya off his brother Kunal's bowling.

Roy carried his bat through, smashing 91 from 53 balls, holding his nerve in the closing stages to give Delhi a well-deserved victory.

Rediff Sports
