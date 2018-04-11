CSK v KKR tie: The Turning Point

April 11, 2018 09:36 IST

Uthappa's drop catch costs KKR the match!

IMAGE: Sam Billings celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Back in the Indian Premier League after a two-year exile, Chennai Super Kings are showing they have not lost any of their old magic.

In their first two games, CSK stole late wins just when everyone predicted defeat.

On April 7, Dwayne Bravo played a magical innings in Mumbai to power CSK to victory from an impossible situation.

Three days later, Sam Billings performed an encore before an adoring crowd of home fans.

Sam smashed a brilliant 56 from 23 balls to turn the match on its head after CSK were handed a mammoth 203 target by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR will rue letting go of the opportunity to dismiss Sam early on in his innings.

The right-hander mishit Tom Curran. Robin Uthappa was slow to react and failed to take a sharp catch in the 15th over.

Sam was then on 9 from 6 balls and made KKR pay bigtime for Robbie's lapse.

Curran's next ball was despatched over cover for a 6.

Sam then flicked Tom's last ball over square leg for another maximum.

There was no stopping Sam after that.

He kept finding the boundary at regular intervals and by the time he was dismissed, CSK were back in the hunt with 19 needed from 8 balls.

Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six each off pacer Vinay Kumar to give CSK a thrilling 5 wicket win with 1 ball to spare.