IPL PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings script another great escape

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadaja holds his arms aloft as he celebrates with Dwayne Bravo after striking the winning six. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings recorded another close win in their Indian Premier League match, this time beating Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chasing a stiff target of 203, CSK won the match with a ball to spare as R Vinay Kumar bowled a forgettable final over where CSK needed 17 runs to win.

Needing 4 off 2 balls, Ravindra Jadeja struck the winning runs, a huge six over long on to script another great escape and record their second win in as many matches.

Sam Billlings put CSK in a winning position with his lusty hitting, scoring a brisk 56 off just 23 balls.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Sam Billings bats during his match-winning innings. Photograph: BCCI

Englishman Billings set it up nicely with a magnificent 56 off 23 balls, an innings that included five huge sixes and a couple of boundaries.

The pressure put by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's slow batting (25 off 28 balls) was neutralised by Billings.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson played a blazing innings at the top of the order. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing a target of 203 needed a blazing start and veteran opener Shane Watson was up for a challenge, hitting 42 off 19 balls with three fours and equal number of sixes in a 75-run opening stand with Ambati Rayudu (39 off 26 balls).

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Tom Curran celebrates after taking the wicket of Chennai Superkings' Shane Watson. Photograph: BCCI

Tom Curran making his IPL debut got rid of Watson with a short ball and Rayudu was accounted by Kuldeep Yadav as he tried an inside out shot.

Suresh Raina (14) sustained a calf muscle injury which hampered his running between the wickets with Sunil Narine sending him back. Dhoni and Billings got the chase back on track with a 54-run stand.

IMAGE: KKR's Andre Russell hits one of his 11 sixes during his 88-run innings. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Andre Russell hit an incredible 11 sixes in his 36-ball-88 as Kolkata Knight Riders scored a competitive 202 for six.

In one of the finest counter-attacking innings in recent editions of IPL, Russell came in at 89 for 5 and then took the bowling apart with as many as seven sixes being hit off West Indies teammate Dwayne Bravo, including three in an over.

IMAGE: KKR's Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell run between the wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Russell was involved in a half-century partnership with skipper Dinesh Karthik (26) as KKR went onto post a good total.

CSK captain MS Dhoni's strategy to use his slow bowlers in the initial stages on a surface aiding spin worked well but Russell had other ideas as he attacked the pacers including Shardul Thakur (1/37 in 4 overs) and Bravo (0/50 in 3 overs).

Bravo, who was frugal against Mumbai Indians in the first game, was taken for 50 runs in three overs with Russell hammering him all over the park, sending two balls out of the stadium.

IMAGE: KKR's Robin Uthappa goes after the bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Narine got off to a flying start as he did in the game against RCB and smote Deepak Chahar for two big sixers on the leg-side in the first over of the match.

However, he fell off the first ball he faced from the experienced Harbhajan Singh (1/11 in 2 overs) in the second over, going for a big hit to be caught by Suresh Raina.

Chris Lynn, the dangerman, appeared to be getting into his groove and had hit four boundaries, before being castled by Ravindra Jadeja for 22.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina celebrates after having KKR's Robin Uthappa run-out. Photograph: BCCI

Nitish Rana underlined his potential in his brief knock of 16 before an edge lobbed up to Dhoni. Robin Uthappa, who appeared in good touch, hitting three sixes in his 16-ball-29 was run-out as Raina's throw caught him short of his ground.

The talented young Rinku Singh didn't last long and fell to Shardul Thakur to leave KKR in a spot of bother at 89 for 5 in 10 overs.