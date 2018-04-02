Numbers Game: All you wanted to know about the IPL

April 02, 2018 08:55 IST

IPL Season 11 begins on April 7.

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.



IMAGE: The IPL cheerleaders. Photograph: BCCI

Highest team total: 263/5. Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors India Bengaluru, 2013.

Highest team total batting second: 223/5. Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings, Chennai 201.

223/6, Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai 2017.

Highest team total batting second to win: 217/7. Rajasthan Royals v Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad 2008.

Lowest team total: 49. Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Rider, Kolkata 2017.

Highest Powerplay score: 105/0. Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bengaluru 2017.

Lowest 6-over Powerplay score: 14/2. Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Cape Town 2009.

RESULTS

Most wins: 92. Mumbai Indians (including wins after ties)

Most losses: 83. Delhi Daredevils (including losses after ties)

Biggest win (by runs): 146 runs. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils at Delhi in 2017.

Biggest win (by wickets): 10 wickets -- 10 instances (Most -- 2 by the Royal Challengers Bangalore).

Biggest win (by balls to spare): 87 balls. Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai in 2008.

Narrowest win (by runs): 1 run -- on 8 occasions (Most -- 2 by Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians)

Narrowest win (by wickets):1 wicket. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab at Kolkata in 2015.

Narrowest win (off the last ball -- for chasing side): 22 instances (Most -- 4 by Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians).

Tied games: 6

Rajasthan Royals (150/6) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (150/8) at Cape Town in 2009 in Super Over (18-15).

Kings XI Punjab (136/8) beat Chennai Super Kings (136/7) at Chennai in 2010 in Super Over (10-9).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (130/8) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (130/7) at Hyderabad in 2013 in Super Over (20-15).

Delhi Daredevils (152/5) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (152/7) at Bengaluru in 2013 in Super Over (15-11).

Rajasthan Royals (152/5) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (152/8) at Abu Dhabi in 2014 on higher boundary count (after Super Over was also tied 11-11).

Kings XI Punjab (191/6) beat Rajasthan Royals (191/6) at Ahmedabad in 2015 in Super Over (15-6)

BATTING

Leading run-scorer: Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings/Gujarat Lions). 4.540 runs in 161 matches.

Most runs in a single edition: Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore). 973 runs in 16 matches in 2016

Highest career average (Minimum 500 runs): Hashim Amla: 44.38.

Highest career strike rate (Minimum 500 runs): Andre Russell: 173.41

Highest individual score: 175 not out. Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Pune Warriors India, Bengaluru 2013.

Individual 100s: 47

Most 100s: 5 by Chris Gayle.

Most 50+ scores: 39 by David Warner.

Fastest 50: 15 balls, Yusuf Pathan for Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata 2014) and Sunil Narine for Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bengaluru 2017).

Slowest 50: 55 balls by J P Duminy for Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab (Durban 2009).

Fastest 100: 30 balls by Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors India (Bengaluru 2013).

Slowest 100: 67 balls by Manish Pandey for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Deccan Chargers (Centurion 2009).

Most 6s in a match: 17 by Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors India (Bengaluru 2013).

Most 4s in a match: 19 by Paul Valthaty (Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings (Mohali 2011) and A B de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (Mumbai 2015).

Most 6s in a career: 265 by Chris Gayle (for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore).

Most ducks: 13 by Harbhajan Singh.

BOWLING

Leading wicket-takers: Lasith Malinga. 154 wickets in 110 matches for Mumbai Indians.

Most wickets in a single edition: Dwayne Bravo. 32 wickets in 18 matches for Chennai Super Kings.

Five wickets in a match: 18

Most five-wicket hauls: 2 by James Faulkner and Jaydev Unadkat.

Best bowling: 6/14 Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings 2008).

Best career average (Minimum 25 wickets): Doug Bollinger (Chennai Super Kings): 18.73

Best career economy (Minimum 25 overs): Washington Sundar (Rising Pune Supergiants): 6.17

Hat-tricks: 17

Most hat-tricks: 3 by Amit Mishra (for Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad), 2 by Yuvraj Singh (for Kings XI Punjab).

Most economical figures in an innings:

4-1-6-0 (RPO 1.50) by Fidel Edwards (Deccan Chargers v Kolkata Knight Riders, Cape Town, 2009).

4-1-6-1 (RPO 1.50) by Ashish Nehra (Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab, Bloemfontein, 2009).

Most expensive figures in a match: 4-0-66-0 by Ishant Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings, Hyderabad, 2013).

Most runs conceded in an over: 37 by P Parameswaran (Kochi Tuskers Kerala v Royal Challengers Bangalore 2011).

FIELDING AND WICKET-KEEPING

Most catches as a fielder: 86 catches in 161 matches. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions).

Most dismissals as a wicket-keeper: 106 (80 catches, 26 stumpings): Dinesh Karthik (Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions).

MISCELLANEOUS:

Most matches: 161: Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings/Gujarat Lions).

159: M S Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings/Rising Pune Supergiant).

159: Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers/Mumbai Indians).

Most matches as captain: 143: M S Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings/Rising Pune Supergiant).

Most player of match awards: 18: Chris Gayle (Kolkata Knight Riders/Royal Challengers Bangalore).



16: Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals/Kolkata Knight Riders).

Youngest player: 17 years, 177 days: Sarfraz Khan (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in 2015.

Oldest player to make debut: 41 years, 211 days: Pravin Tambe (Rajasthan Royals) in 2013.

Oldest player: 45 years, 92 days: Brad Hogg (Kolkata Knight Riders) in 2016.