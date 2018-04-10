SRH v RR tie: The Turning Point

April 10, 2018 09:36 IST

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Sidharth Kaul, right, celebrates with Shakib al Hasan after dismissing Rajasthan Royals Captain Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in their opening game of IPL-11 in Hyderabad on Monday, April 9.

The Sunrisers produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict the Royals to a paltry 125/9.

RR batsmen did little after skipper Ajinkya Rahane got out at the wrong time.

Sidharth Kaul claimed Rahane, caught at deep square leg for 13.

The Royals were well placed at that stage at 52/1 in the 7th over with Rahane and Sanju Samson building a partnership.

RR lost their way after Rahane's exit, losing wickets at regular intervals.