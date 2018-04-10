SRH v RR: Star of the Match

April 10, 2018 10:32 IST

IMAGE: Man of the Match Shikhar Dhawan during his innings. Photograph: BCCI

In David Warner's absence, Shikhar Dhawan took it upon himself to lead from the front.

Surviving a dropped chance -- Rajasthan Royals Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, one of the safest pair of hands in world cricket muffing the catch -- Shikhar hung on.

'I had the best seat in the house,' Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson said later as he watched Dhawan hit 13 fours and a six to carry his bat through for an unbeaten 57-ball 77.

Dhawan's blitz was matched by the gentle Williamson's class.

Without much ado, the desi-Aussie from Melbourne and the Kiwi from Tauranga surged past the target with more than 4 overs to spare.