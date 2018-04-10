CSK, Royals take guard to put troublesome past behind

April 10, 2018 08:53 IST

As in all successful comebacks, strong leadership will be key for the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, says Ritwik Sharma.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK registered a thrilling victory against the Mumbai Indians in the opening game in IPL-11, April 7, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League is back with the promise of another heady season of cricket and entertainment, and with it the chance of a second innings for two franchises after a two-year ban.

For the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals -- two high-performing teams on opposite ends of the scale in terms of star appeal -- the question is how to rebuild the franchises.

CSK was the biggest brand in the IPL, says Indranil Das Blah, founding partner at sports and celebrity firm KWAN Entertainment, ahead of the likes of the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The two-year gap has eroded CSK's brand value a bit. But with its return, the brand will be as big as ever. There is no dearth of sponsorships, which put it on a par with the other big clubs.

"In effect, they are starting off from where they had left, nothing has changed."

The return from a hiatus has, in fact, added to the hype around the brand, says Blah, adding if CSK's on-field performances match earlier successes it could end the season as bigger than ever.

For a low-key Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, Blah points out that their focus has been on a 'moneyball approach' -- which allows small-ticket teams a fair chance by buying assets that are undervalued by other teams and selling off those that are overvalued by the rest.

As a brand, RR was therefore significantly hit, and the journey for the team to become a trustworthy brand will be longer and harder, he adds.

Unlike Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- the talismanic CSK captain who remains one of India's biggest cricket stars -- the Royals don't have a player who is a big brand himself to ride on.

Also, an Indian cricketer -- Ajinkya Rahane -- taking over as captain after tainted Australian Steve Smith had to be dropped following the ball-tampering scandal might benefit the Royals brand more than an international player helming it.

N Chandramouli, CEO of the brand insights firm TRA, emphasises that on-field performances will be key for both the returning teams, whose brands are starting afresh.

Brand trust can only be established through performance.

"It was never a perception of these two teams, but their owners who were caught in scandals. So, the brands are clean, but they have to re-establish themselves through performance," he says, adding that the two-year suspension only meant a loss in momentum for the teams.

With a change of personnel in the management, the new owners must be proactively involved with the team to keep the players motivated, he adds.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, with Sunrisers Hyderabad Skipper Kane Williamson at the toss on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Both players were handed the captaincy after Steve Smith and David Warner were banned from the IPL following the ball-tampering scandal. Photograph: BCCI

Based on the latest IPL brand valuation report published by the financial advisory firm Duff & Phelps last August, the overall value of the league stood at $5.3 billion with the Mumbai Indians commanding the highest brand value ($107 million) and becoming the first IPL team to breach the $100 million mark.

CSK was valued at $67 million and the Royals at $45 million before the ban.

Santosh N, managing director, Duff & Phelps, says KKR, MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore might have turned profitable in the last few years.

"Team performance is a critical component for a franchise to turn profitable. Consistent on-field performances, presence of marquee players and reach of the team all help in commanding a premium from sponsors as well as ensuring spectators flock to the stadium to watch their favourite teams," says Santosh.

"Along with the firm's revenue generating capabilities, shrewd and effective management in utilising available resources and better corporate governance contribute towards a team's profitability," he adds.

Agreeing that CSK and RR's brand value may have eroded due to the ban, Santosh says they would need to lay greater emphasis on governance as it would otherwise be difficult to change people's perception.

"A combination of strong on-field performances in IPL-11 and perceived/demonstrated improvement in corporate governance should help them claw back," he says, adding that since controversies snowball quickly in the IPL due to the wide viewer interest, teams should avoid real and perceived conflicts of interest.

With the IPL governing council taking the moral high ground and banning Smith, Santosh feels Royals might be saved negative publicity that his presence might have otherwise generated.

If teams underperform over a period of time (for example, the Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab), their brand value suffers and they struggle off the field to get sponsors.

IPL continues to sell as a product as a result of which it has survived many controversies.

However, more than any other teams the onus is on the two staging a comeback to ensure they take extra measures to prevent any scandal both on and off the field.

As in all successful comebacks, strong leadership will be key for CSK and RR.