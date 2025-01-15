HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Yuki-Olivetti ousted from Australian Open

Yuki-Olivetti ousted from Australian Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minutes Read
January 15, 2025 13:15 IST

Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti were kocked out of the opening round of the Australian Open men's doubles match in Melbourne, on Wednesday

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti were kocked out of the opening round of the Australian Open men's doubles match in Melbourne, on Wednesday Photograph: Kind courtesy India All Sports/X

India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti bowed out of the Australian Open after a straight-sets loss to local wildcards Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton in the opening round in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The error-prone Indo-French duo lost 2-6, 6-7 in a match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes.

Bhambri and Olivetti failed to convert any of their three break points and committed five double faults, compared to just one by their Australian opponents.

 

After surrendering the first set without much resistance, Bhambri and Olivetti showed more resilience in the second set, holding serve for most of the game.

However, they fell behind 0-2 when Schoolkate and Walton executed a stunning backhand winner.

The Indo-French pair later lost their service game again due to a forehand error to trail 2-4, ultimately conceding the match.

On Tuesday, former world number one Rohan Bopanna and his new Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos also made a first-round exit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
