SEE: India and Ireland women cricketers go kite flying in Rajkot. Video: Kind courtesy ISL/X

The Ireland women's cricket team joined their Indian counterparts in celebrating Makar Sankranti in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Players from both teams flew kites to mark the festival and the Irish girls, in particular, seemed to be enjoying the experience.

'Festive mode on. When in Rajkot (kite emoji),' BCCI Women tweeted along side a video on its X handle.

The video showed some of the kites getting stuck in trees while some players returning sullen faced with broken kites.

What a day to remember for both teams!