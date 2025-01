England pacer Mahmood's India visa delayed

IMAGE: England bowler Saqib Mahmood is expected to miss the team's preparatory tour to Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lancashire Cricket Men/X

England pacer of Pakistani heritage, Saqib Mahmood, will miss the team's training camp in Abu Dhabi due to delay in getting his India visa for the limited overs tour beginning January 22, according to a report.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Mahmood is yet to receive his Indian visa, preventing him from joining the camp in Abu Dhabi as his passport is with the concerned authorities as part of the visa process.

However, he is expected to receive his visa before a batch of cricketers leave for Kolkata on Friday.

Having said that, other England players of Pakistani heritage in the squad, Rehan Ahmed and Adil Rashid, have received their visas.

It is not the first time that cricketers of Pakistani origin have faced delays in securing an Indian visa. England spinner Shoaib Bashir missed the first Test in Hyderabad last year due to a visa delay.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja had also faced similar delays during the tour of 2023.

Mahmood has played two Tests, 9 ODIs and 18 T20s for England.

England's limited-over tour of India begins with a T20I in Kolkata on January 22.